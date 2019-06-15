Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Pulled from rehab outing

Hernandez (lat) left his outing at Triple-A Tacoma after suffering a setback, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. He exited after throwing around 30 pitches over 2.1 innings.

Hernandez was expected to throw between 55-to-60 pitches Friday evening, but he didn't quite make it to that mark before having to leave the contest. It's also worth noting that he was sitting at 90 mph on the radar gun throughout his appearance, per Nightengale. This is not good news for Hernandez, who will likely be re-evaluated to determine the next steps in his recovery process.