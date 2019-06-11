Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Ready for rehab stint

Hernandez (lat) will pitch in a rehab game Friday or Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The start date and location for Hernandez's rehab assignment remain TBA, but Hernandez is ready to return to active competition after throwing 15 pitches to live hitters in a controlled setting Sunday. Hernandez struggled to a 6.52 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in his first eight starts, but regardless the Mariners figure to return him to the rotation upon activation. Perhaps they will move to a six-man rotation for awhile with Tommy Milone pitching surprisingly well so far.

