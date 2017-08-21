Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Ready to start throwing
Hernandez (shoulder) is expected to begin throwing either Tuesday or Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
With this latest news, it appears that a return at the earlier end of September could still be attainable for Hernandez. However, a more definitive timeframe should become available as his level of activity increases. Injuries have hampered the 31-year-old's season, as Hernandez has managed to start just 13 games.
