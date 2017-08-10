Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Receives PRP injection

Hernandez said he received a PRP shot in his injured shoulder, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hernandez also said his shoulder feels better than it did during his last bout of shoulder bursitis, and he doesn't believe it will keep him sidelined for the estimated four weeks. While this is encouraging news, players often underestimate their timetable for recovery, so take it how you will. A clearer timetable will hopefully be available once he resumes a throwing program.