Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Receives PRP injection
Hernandez said he received a PRP shot in his injured shoulder, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hernandez also said his shoulder feels better than it did during his last bout of shoulder bursitis, and he doesn't believe it will keep him sidelined for the estimated four weeks. While this is encouraging news, players often underestimate their timetable for recovery, so take it how you will. A clearer timetable will hopefully be available once he resumes a throwing program.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Headed to Seattle for evaluation•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lands on disabled list•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lasts just 5.1 frames in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Fans nine Yankees in loss•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...