Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Rehab start scheduled
Hernandez (lat) will make a rehab start with Low-A Everett on Friday, the Associated Press reports.
Hernandez has been ramping up for a rehab assignment for some time now, with the veteran right-hander most recently having thrown a live batting practice session last Sunday. Hernandez struggled with his velocity during that session, but the Mariners are apparently ready to test him in game action against a low level of competition.
