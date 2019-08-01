Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Rehab start scheduled

Hernandez (lat) will make a rehab start with Low-A Everett on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Hernandez has been ramping up for a rehab assignment for some time now, with the veteran right-hander most recently having thrown a live batting practice session last Sunday. Hernandez struggled with his velocity during that session, but the Mariners are apparently ready to test him in game action against a low level of competition.

