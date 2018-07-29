Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Rocked by Angels
Hernandez (8-9) allowed seven earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Angels.
Hernandez was taken deep by Mike Trout in the first inning for a solo home run. However, the trouble really began when he walked two batters in the second inning, both of which ultimately came around to score on two seperate doubles. This effort brings Hernandez's season long ERA up to an unsightly 5.58 to go along with a 1.41 WHIP across 113 innings. However, he has fared much better at home, managing a 4.06 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 64.1 innings pitched.
