Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Rotation spot somewhat tentative

Hernandez remains in the starting rotation for the moment, but manager Scott Servais implied Monday that those plans could change, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "As of now, we'll stay with the rotation. That could change," Servais said prior to Monday's series opener with the Astros. "But as of now, that's where we're at."

It was quite a tepid endorsement from the Seattle skipper, understandable given the struggles that the former ace has recently endured. Hernandez was tagged for seven earned runs on six hits and two walks over just 2.2 innings by the Angels on Saturday, and he'd also dropped his two prior decisions to the Rockies and White Sox, respectively. For the season, the right-hander sports an unsightly 5.58 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 113.0 innings, with both figures well above his career metrics.