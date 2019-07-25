Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Scheduled for live BP

Hernandez (lat) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After completing a pair of bullpen sessions with no issues over the past week, Hernandez has been cleared to face live hitters for the first time since being pulled off his rehab assignment in mid-June. Depending on how the veteran right-hander comes away from Thursday's live BP session, he could be cleared to restart a rehab assignment in the near future.

