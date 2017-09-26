Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Season comes to a close

Hernandez will not start again this season, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Fernandez was on top of his game in his last start, giving up just two hits and an earned run over six innings, but with the Mariners out of the playoff race the team decided that was a good way to finish his campaign. Fernandez made just 16 starts for the Mariners in 2017, but with him able to finish out the season on the mound, he will have a normal offseason as he prepares for next year.