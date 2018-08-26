Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Second consecutive start confirmed

Hernandez will start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It will be a second consecutive start for Hernandez after a brief banishment to the bullpen. However, there's no clear indication of what manager Scott Servais' plans are moving forward, as the Mariners now have six potential starts healthy and available. That could mean that it comes down to Hernandez and Erasmo Ramirez in terms of the fifth slot for the rest of the season. Naturally, the quality -- or lack thereof -- of Hernandez's Tuesday outing could have significant bearing on that decision.

