Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Set for extended bullpen Friday

Hernandez (forearm) is slated to throw an extended bullpen session Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The right-hander has seemingly made progress in every throwing session since he resumed physical activity over a week ago. His most recent step involved a progression to breaking balls in a Tuesday bullpen session, and it now appears that Hernandez will once again push the envelope by upping his overall workload Friday. Manager Scott Servais remarked Wednesday that he remains confident Hernandez will be ready to take his first turn of the season during the opening series against the Indians.