Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Set for next rehab start

Hernandez (lat) will make his next rehab start for Low-A Everett on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

As expected, Hernandez will take the mound for High-A Everett this week after surrendering two runs on three hits over two innings against High-A Inland Empire on Thursday. Following Wednesday's outing, he's expected to jump up to Triple-A Tacoma if all goes according to plan.