Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Settles for no-decision
Hernandez didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Mariners eventually prevailed 11-10.
Hernandez was staked to a 10-2 lead to put him in line for the win, but his bullpen suffered a catastrophic meltdown, coughing up the eight-run cushion and forcing the veteran to settle for the no-decision. Hernandez wound up missing a second straight quality start by one earned run and now carries a 4.91 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP to go along with a 13:2 K:BB through 18.1 innings on the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Long balls mar quality start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Starting as expected•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for next start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lifted early due to illness•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gets win against Angels•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: On track for '19 debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...