Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Settles for no-decision

Hernandez didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Mariners eventually prevailed 11-10.

Hernandez was staked to a 10-2 lead to put him in line for the win, but his bullpen suffered a catastrophic meltdown, coughing up the eight-run cushion and forcing the veteran to settle for the no-decision. Hernandez wound up missing a second straight quality start by one earned run and now carries a 4.91 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP to go along with a 13:2 K:BB through 18.1 innings on the season.