Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Shifting rehab to Tacoma

Hernandez (lat) is tentatively scheduled to make his next rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The outing could potentially be Hernandez's final one in the minors before being activated. The veteran right-hander was especially effective in his most recent appearance with Low-A Everett, recording eight strikeouts over four scoreless innings. The possibility of Hernandez rejoining the team during a six-game homestand that begins Aug. 23 will only get stronger if Hernandez impresses versus Triple-A bats in his upcoming start.