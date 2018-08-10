Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Shifts to bullpen role
Hernandez will transition to a bullpen role moving forward, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez has struggled to a 5.73 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 99 strikeouts over 124 innings this season, so the Mariners are hopeful a new role could help turn his season around. The 32-year-old was rocked for 11 runs in Wednesday's outing against Houston, likely prompting the change. He'll look for greater success out of the bullpen during the last few months of the 2018 campaign.
