Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Slated to start Monday

Hernandez is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was shifted to the bullpen Aug. 9 after surrendering 11 runs in his previous outing against the Rangers, but after James Paxton (forearm) landed on the disabled list, Hernandez is in line to make a spot start. Following Monday's appearance, he's expected to resume his role as a long reliever.

