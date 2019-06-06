Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Solid bullpen session
Hernandez (lat) threw well in Tuesday's scheduled bullpen session and will repeat the process Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez's session on Tuesday marked his first time throwing off a mound since he went on the injured list back on May 12. His planned session Thursday will unfold under a two-inning scenario. If all goes off without setbacks, Hernandez will progress to throwing live batting practice before eventually embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment.
