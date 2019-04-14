Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Starting as expected

Hernandez (illness) will start Saturday's game against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was pulled from his previous start Monday after one inning due to an illness, but his status for Saturday's game never appeared to be in doubt. The veteran right-hander has allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits over 6.1 innings this year and has a tall task against the high-powered Houston lineup.

