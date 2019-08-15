Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Stellar in latest rehab start

Hernandez (lat) recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings in Low-A Everett's win over Tri-City on Wednesday.

As his final line implies, Hernandez was in vintage form, albeit against a low level of competition. Nevertheless, it was encouraging to see such a dominant effort from Hernandez, who threw 38 of 51 pitches for strikes. Hernandez now has two scoreless rehab outings in four appearances down on the farm, and he's generated a 3.48 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and .171 BAA across 10.1 innings in the minors overall. Despite the quality of Wednesday's start, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports Hernandez is unlikely to be activated in order to fill an open spot in the Mariners' rotation this coming Saturday, with manager Scott Servais commenting that he'd like to see the veteran right-hander get through five innings in a rehab start before promoting him. Divish adds that Hernandez is likely to start next Monday for Triple-A Tacoma and then potentially make a spot start in place of Yusei Kikuchi (workload management) at the big-league level Aug. 24 on what would be a normal amount of rest.