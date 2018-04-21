Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Strikes out five in no-decision
Hernandez (2-2) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 win over the Rangers, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.
He cruised through five innings -- throwing 51 of 91 pitches for strikes -- before stumbling in the sixth and getting the hook. Hernandez has now completed six innings only once in his first five starts, and his 5.06 ERA is reflected in his less-than-dominant 20:10 K:BB through 26.2 innings. The 32-year-old will next take the mound Wednesday on the road against the White Sox.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Tough-luck loser Sunday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Earns win Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hammered by Giants on Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up Opening Day win over Indians•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Cleared for Opening Day start•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Makes strong case for Opening Day start•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...