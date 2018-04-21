Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Strikes out five in no-decision

Hernandez (2-2) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 win over the Rangers, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

He cruised through five innings -- throwing 51 of 91 pitches for strikes -- before stumbling in the sixth and getting the hook. Hernandez has now completed six innings only once in his first five starts, and his 5.06 ERA is reflected in his less-than-dominant 20:10 K:BB through 26.2 innings. The 32-year-old will next take the mound Wednesday on the road against the White Sox.