Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes another step Wednesday

Hernandez (forearm) played catch Wednesday for a second straight day without issue, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It's another encouraging development for the veteran right-hander as he continues building up for a return to Cactus League action. When that will actually transpire remains firmly up in the air, however, with manager Scott Servais emphasizing that the last two days have represented positive but preliminary steps in Hernandez's recovery. "I have to get him on the mound first," Servais said. "Once he throws a bullpen and is throwing all his pitches, then you can start ramping him up three days after that in a game. I don't know when that's going to be, but that's the progression."