Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes loss despite quality start
Hernandez (8-12) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings against the Padres.
Hernandez deserved a better fate in this one, striking out a season-high nine while notching his first quality start since June, but the Seattle bats were silenced until a solo home run with one out in the ninth. James Paxton (forearm) is set to return from the disabled list over the weekend so it remains unclear what the Mariners' plan with Hernandez will be moving forward, but Tuesday's outing could be enough to keep him in the rotation for at least one more turn.
