Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Takes loss in emotional start
Hernandez (1-8) took the loss against Oakland on Thursday, hurling 5.1 innings and giving up three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three.
In what was almost certainly his last outing in a Mariners uniform, Hernandez labored through 5.1 frames but held the Athletics to three runs. Unfortunately, Seattle's offense could muster only one run of support, sending King Felix to his 16th loss in his last 17 decisions. The 33-year-old finishes 2019 with a 1-8 record along with a 6.40 ERA and 1.53 WHIP -- both career-worsts. However, his legacy as one of the greatest starting pitchers in Mariners history is unquestioned; he holds franchise records in career starts (418), wins (169), strikeouts (2,524) and pitching WAR (50.2).
