Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Testing out a cutter
Hernandez tinkered with a cutter over the offseason, USA Today reports.
Hernandez has thrown a cutter very infrequently throughout his career. If he successfully adds the pitch, it could be a weapon which helps offset his somewhat rapid decline, though he threw four pitches at least eight percent of the time last year so he doesn't really fit the mold of a pitcher who needs a new weapon. It's worth keeping an eye on this spring, though, since an additional usable pitch certainly can't hurt.
