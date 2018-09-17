Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throwing again Monday

Hernandez (hamstring) took Sunday off from any physical activity but will resume throwing Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez continues to work his way back with an eye on rejoining the team at some point during an upcoming road swing through Texas. Even after he does meet up with the club, however, an exact return date to the rotation is still to be determined by manager Scott Servais.

