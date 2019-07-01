Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throwing at over 90 feet

Hernandez (lat) has been playing catch almost every day in Seattle, and manager Scott Servais stated Sunday the reliever is throwing at "90-to-100 feet", Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez took Sunday off from throwing, but he's been diligently at work otherwise. The veteran right-hander had to go back to square one recently after experiencing shoulder fatigue in a rehab outing for Triple-A Tacoma on June 15, which led to a pause in his rehab and an MRI that revealed no new injury. It remains to be seen if Hernandez's next step will be a bullpen session, or whether the team will look to accelerate the pace considering he was already well past that point prior to his setback.