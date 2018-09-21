Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throws off flat ground

Hernandez (hamstring) threw off flat ground and will toss a bullpen session Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has been battling a hamstring issue since Sept. 8, but he could return to action soon if his impending bullpen goes well. Although he isn't currently listed as a probable starter for Seattle's weekend series with Texas, he could take the mound for one final start this season, which would come sometime next week. The 32-year-old will likely be evaluated following Saturday's throwing session to determine whether he's healthy enough to toe the rubber.

