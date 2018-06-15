Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throws seven strong
Hernandez (6-6) allowed two earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.
Hernandez kept the Mariners in the game, but ultimately came up just short in the pitchers' duel. It was a nice bounceback start for Hernandez -- he was crushed for five earned runs over three innings in his last start -- highlighted by the 11 groundballs he induced. He continues to pitch respectably at home, but has a 7.71 ERA on the road this season, making him worthy of consideration as a streaming pitcher in positive matchups at Safeco Field.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gets early hook•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Puts up vintage performance•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Yields five more runs in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Allows four earned runs•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Gives up three earned to Tigers•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Picks up fifth win despite shaky performance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.