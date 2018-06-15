Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throws seven strong

Hernandez (6-6) allowed two earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.

Hernandez kept the Mariners in the game, but ultimately came up just short in the pitchers' duel. It was a nice bounceback start for Hernandez -- he was crushed for five earned runs over three innings in his last start -- highlighted by the 11 groundballs he induced. He continues to pitch respectably at home, but has a 7.71 ERA on the road this season, making him worthy of consideration as a streaming pitcher in positive matchups at Safeco Field.