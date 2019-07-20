Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Throws successful bullpen
Hernandez (lat) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday that consisted of fastballs and changeups, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez's session reportedly went very well, with manager Scott Servais commenting that he'd received a good report about the right-hander's performance. Hernandez estimates he'll need at least one more bullpen session and then a simulated game before going on what will presumably be a multi-appearance rehab assignment.
