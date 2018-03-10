Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Time running short for Opening Day
Hernandez (forearm) will need to log 2-3 spring training starts for manager Scott Servais to deem him ready for the start of the regular season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez, who took Friday off from throwing, has been progressing well in his sessions, ramping up his velocity and distance each day. However, with Servais wanting to see him in game action on multiple occasions before Opening Day, time is beginning to run short. Before even taking the next step of working a bullpen session, Hernandez will need to be cleared to throw off a mound, and he would then need a few days of rest between the bullpen and his return to Cactus League action.
