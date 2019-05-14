Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To be shut down for 1-to-2 weeks

Hernandez has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain and is expected to be shut down from throwing for the next 1-to-2 weeks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Though a Grade 1 strain is the least severe, the southpaw won't return from the injured list after the 10-day minimum. He'll be re-evaluated within the next week or so to determine whether he can begin a throwing program and is expected to miss between 4-to-6 weeks before being activated, per Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle.