Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To continue rehab assignment

Hernandez (lat) is expected to need one or two more rehab starts before coming off the 60-day injured list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez made it through Thursday's start at High-A Modesto without issue, firing 41 pitches over two innings of work. However, the Mariners will attempt to stretch the southpaw out during his next few rehab outings. The team still hasn't announced which affiliate Hernandez will pitch for next.