Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To face live hitters

Hernandez (lat) will throw live batting practice Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Hernandez tossed a successful side session Thursday, so he's been cleared to throw to live hitters for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list May 12. Assuming he fares well in Sunday's live BP, he'll likely begin a rehab assignment early next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories