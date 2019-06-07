Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To face live hitters
Hernandez (lat) will throw live batting practice Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Hernandez tossed a successful side session Thursday, so he's been cleared to throw to live hitters for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list May 12. Assuming he fares well in Sunday's live BP, he'll likely begin a rehab assignment early next week.
