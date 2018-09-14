Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To join team next week

Hernandez (hamstring) played catch Friday, and he's expected to join the team sometime next week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hernandez suffered a low-grade hamstring injury during his last start, although he's feeling better and is expected to return either in Texas or Houston. He'll likely throw a bullpen over the weekend if he responds well to his latest throwing session.

