Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To play catch Saturday
Hernandez (back) is set to resume throwing Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hernandez found himself on the disabled list after dealing with a back issue over his past few starts. Although the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, it's good to see he's been able to work out, and that he'll start to throw prior to the All-Star break. Hernandez is expected to be ready for the second half of the season.
