Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To play catch Tuesday

Hernandez will play catch Tuesday as he works his way back from the forearm contusion he suffered in his first spring start, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hernandez took a hard liner to the forearm off the bat of Victor Caratini. His arm remains tender. The reported timeline will see him playing catch eight days after suffering the injury and presumably making another Cactus League start a few days later. Barring further delays, he'll be up to speed by the start of the regular season.

