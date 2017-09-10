Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To return from disabled list Thursday
Hernandez (shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list and take the mound against the Rangers on Thursday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Hernandez is set to make his return to the mound after spending the past five-plus weeks on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis. He'll face off against a stout Rangers offense that sports the fifth-best team OPS in the league since the All-Star break. In addition, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports that Hernandez will be limited to roughly 50 pitches during the game, with Andrew Albers expected to pitch in relief following his departure.
