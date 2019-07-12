Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To throw bullpen next week
Hernandez (lat strain) will throw a full bullpen session early next week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
This is a good step in Hernandez's recovery. He has been out for two months and will not return until sometime in August if everything goes well.
