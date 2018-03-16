Mariners' Felix Hernandez: To throw minor-league game Monday

Hernandez (forearm) is scheduled to throw in a minor-league game on Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Hernandez suffered a serious forearm contusion in late February after being hit by a liner in his first spring start. The team expects him to be ready to take the mound for his first turn in the rotation. If he can get through a minor-league game without setbacks, he'll have a good chance to do that.