Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Tough-luck loser Sunday

Hernandez (2-2) was saddled with the loss Sunday against the A's, allowing two runs on five hits over 6.1 innings while striking out seven and walking none in the 2-1 defeat.

Hernandez actually fared well in this one, but he allowed a two-run homer to the third batter he faced and the Seattle offense couldn't muster up enough support to bail him out. It's been a bit of a mixed bag for the former Cy Young winner in the early going, but he's continuing to throw strikes and has been able to limit the damage outside of one disastrous start so he could be worth a roll of the dice based on the matchup. The righty will look to get back in the win column Friday against the Rangers.