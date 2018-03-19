Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Trying to work up to 45 pitches Monday

Hernandez (forearm) will try to work up to 45 pitches in Monday's minor-league outing, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Coming off a strong 38-pitch bullpen last Friday that had pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, Jr. elated, Hernandez will look to up the ante against the lower level of competition, hoping to complete three full frames in an ideal scenario. If all goes well, there's an opportunity that Hernandez would have a chance to log one more Cactus League start, although that possibility, along with the question of when exactly he'll be ready to start a regular-season game, remains very much up in the air. "For me, if we don't feel very confident that he can go out in the first series, whether it's Opening Day or the second or third game, if we don't feel confident he can go out and throw 75 or 80 pitches, he probably shouldn't be out there," Servais said. "He should have one more turn. That's how he'd have to be at that point. How he gets to that point, we'll see."