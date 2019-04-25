Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Turns in vintage effort
Hernandez (1-2) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight across seven innings but still took the loss Wednesday against the Padres.
Hernandez made only mistake -- he allowed a solo shot to Ian Kinsler in the second inning -- but was still stuck with a tough-luck loss. Otherwise, it appeared that he had turned the clock back five years, generating 18 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes. He was also incredibly efficient, needing only 75 pitches to retire 21 batters. This was by far Hernandez's best start of the season, and his second quality start in five outings.
