Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Vows to be ready for Opening Day
Hernandez (forearm) said Tuesday that he'll be ready for Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez is dealing with a deep bruise after a line drive off the bat of Victor Caratini pegged him in the forearm during Monday's Cactus League matchup with the Cubs. While it's encouraging that the 31-year-old avoided a more serious injury, he's still unable to flex his arm and will likely miss at least one start this spring as he waits for the swelling to go down. Given how early it is in spring training, Hernandez thinks he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, though that will obviously depend on how quickly he gets back on the mound; the Mariners will evaluate him on a day-to-day basis as they look to get him back in the rotation mix as soon as possible.
