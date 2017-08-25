Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Week away from mound work

Hernandez (shoulder) is likely about a week away from progressing to mound work, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez recently threw on back-to-back days without any complications, and a return to elevated ground is now in sight. However, he still has a ways to go in terms of rebuilding strength, so we may not see Hernandez until mid-September. At that point, Hernandez would only have time to make four or five starts before the end of the regular season.