Play

Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Week away from mound work

Hernandez (shoulder) is likely about a week away from progressing to mound work, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez recently threw on back-to-back days without any complications, and a return to elevated ground is now in sight. However, he still has a ways to go in terms of rebuilding strength, so we may not see Hernandez until mid-September. At that point, Hernandez would only have time to make four or five starts before the end of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast