Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Week away from mound work
Hernandez (shoulder) is likely about a week away from progressing to mound work, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez recently threw on back-to-back days without any complications, and a return to elevated ground is now in sight. However, he still has a ways to go in terms of rebuilding strength, so we may not see Hernandez until mid-September. At that point, Hernandez would only have time to make four or five starts before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Ready to start throwing•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Hopeful to return in early September•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Receives PRP injection•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Headed to Seattle for evaluation•
-
Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Lands on disabled list•
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...