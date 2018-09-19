Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Weekend return on track

Hernandez is currently in Seattle receiving treatment on his injured hamstring, but he remains on track to join the club in Arlington at some point during this weekend's three-game series against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais is expecting Hernandez to throw a bullpen session once he rejoins the team, which would serve as a means to evaluate his readiness for a rotation return. If all goes well, the veteran right-hander could potentially start one of the three games versus the Rangers.