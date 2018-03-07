Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Will play catch again Wednesday

Hernandez (forearm) is scheduled to play catch again Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez is set to play catch for a second straight day as he continues to work his way back from a deep forearm contusion suffered earlier in spring training. It's still unclear when he'll return to Cactus League action, as he'll need to get a few bullpen sessions under his belt before that happens, but he appears to be moving in the right direction. Barring any setbacks throughout the remainder of camp, Hernandez is expected to be ready to go for the start of the season.