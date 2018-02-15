Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Will throw bullpen this weekend
Hernandez will throw his first bullpen of spring training Saturday, and will stay on the same schedule as the rest of the rotation during the camp, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
At the end of last season, general manager Jerry Dipoto expressed that the team will likely manage Hernandez's starts in 2018, in order to get him through the entire year at full health. Typically, Hernandez takes it slower than the rest of the staff at the onset of spring camp, but it appears as though he will be ramping up his progression at a quicker pace this time around. Following an injury-plagued 2017, it would be best to continue monitoring his status throughout the spring.
