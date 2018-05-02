Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Wins in quality start

Hernandez (4-2) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven over six innings en route to earning the win Tuesday against the Athletics.

The seven strikeouts matched a season high, tying his total in his first start against the A's. The 32-year-old's 5.29 FIP suggests things might eventually take a turn for the worse, but he's allowed three runs or fewer in six of his seven starts and his 4.89 ERA remains largely the result of one bad outing. He'll look to keep lowering his ERA next time out Sunday against the Angels.