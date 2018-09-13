Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Won't start Saturday

Hernandez (hamstring) will not start Saturday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez, who exited his last start with a low-grade hamstring strain, did not travel to Los Angeles with the Mariners ahead of their four-game series against the Angels. It's unclear if the veteran right-hander will simply have his start pushed back a few Fays or if he'll miss a full turn in the rotation. Manager Scott Servais said he's hoping Hernandez will be able to return at some point during the team's current 10-game road trip, which ends Sept. 23. Erasmo Ramirez is expected to step into the rotation Saturday in place of Hernandez.

