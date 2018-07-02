Mariners' Felix Hernandez: Working through back pain

Hernandez worked through back pain and stiffness during Saturday's five-inning start against the Royals, but he isn't expected to miss his next start, TJ Cotterill of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Hernandez apparently hurt his back while doing deadlifts on Thursday, as that was the first time he felt it tighten up. The injury limited him during his time on the mound against Kansas City, with Hernandez particularly having trouble picking up a bunt from the Royals' Adalberto Mondesi in the fifth inning. The right-hander never even sat between innings due to the discomfort he was in and also nursed the back with a heat pack. Despite the struggles he endured, Hernandez declared "I'll be fine" when asked about the prospects of making his next scheduled start, which would come Thursday in the series opener versus the Giants. An update on his condition is likely at some point over the first three days of the week.